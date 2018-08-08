Kanwariyas vandalise vehicle in Delhi's Moti Nagar, after car brushes past them; passengers safe

A group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday, vandalised a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar after it brushed past them. A video which surfaced online shows a dozen men smashing the windows of the car with sticks and then tipping the car over. Policemen and spectators are seen watching them in silence.

#WATCH: A group of 'kanwariyas' vandalise a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar after it brushed past them while driving. The people in the car got off safely. No injuries were reported. Police says no formal complaint has been filed by the victims (07.08.2018) pic.twitter.com/rKc6VJMZnh — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

A woman and her husband, who were the occupants of the car managed to step out before they got hurt, according to The Times of India. Eyewitnesses said the Kanwariyas were blocking the road almost completely, and the car touched the bag of a Kanwariya, leading to the altercation.

According to The Hindu, the police said a PCR call was received around 5.30 pm about the violence. When the police reached the spot, the mob had fled.

The Delhi Traffic Police had recently sent out an advisory for the Kanwariyas who would be reaching cities across the country, according to News18. They also made preparations to manage the movement of Kanwariyas and regular commuters to ensure minimum inconvenience to the general public.

The Kanwariyas undertake a pilgrimage from the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan, walking with pitchers of Ganga water all the way from Haridwar to their hometowns and villages where the pitchers are emptied at Shiva temples.