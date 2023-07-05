Delhi Metro has become a hotspot for breaking authorities’ rules. Added to the series of infamous incidents, another video has recently become viral. The video captures a group of Kanwariyas dancing in a Delhi metro coach while playing loud music on a song dedicated to Lord Shiva. In light of the incident, the otherwise accessible mode of transportation has come up on Twitter again, hogging headlines for all the unpleasant reasons it has recently been associated with.

The 13-second-long video shows the boys operating against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) guidelines creating disturbance while taking selfies as other passengers sit on their seats. It shows a group of 8 to 10 boys standing barefoot, dressed in traditional saffron attires as they dance to the loud music. Some are even seen swaying their hair in the air and taking selfies as they make the most of their moment.

The Kanwar yatra is guided by high ethical standards and a strong sense of determination as the journey progresses. However, the recent video first uploaded by one of the Kanwariyas states otherwise. The post was later shared by a Twitter user, Pankaj Upadhyay, on the microblogging site. He captioned the post: “Now it’s Kanwariya’s dance in the Delhi Metro.”

Check out the post:

The event led to the metro rail authority issuing a statement. It read: “We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro.” Further adding, “All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel across the network to detect such activity.”

The Kanwar Yatra marks the beginning of the month of Sawan, also known as Shravan month. The Kanwariyas visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from the Ganga, during the auspicious Hindu month. This Shravan month sees devotees praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for blessings.

Since 15-20 lakh people take part in the yatra, such a large procession through Delhi and NCR calls for traffic advisories at various places, considering the Kanwar Yatra’s scope. The yatra started on 4 July and will continue until 15 July.

