In a bid to ensure peace and security during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. The traffic department has elaborated the arrangements made to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and road users during the auspicious occasion. The Kanwar Yatra that takes place in the holy month of Shravan also known as ‘Saavan or Sawan’ is a pilgrimage taken out by Hindu devotees known as Kanwarias in the month of July and August annually as per the Gregorian Calendar.

With utmost devotion, devotees from all over the India travel barefoot to Haridwar, Gangotri, parts of Uttarakhand, Bihar and other holy sites to fetch the holy water from River Ganges. The water is then offered on Lord Shiva’s ‘Shivlings’. Notably, this year, Kanwar Yatra commences from today, 4 July and will culminate on 15 August.

In the advisory, Delhi Traffic Police have cautioned people about the expected congestion at several places due to Kanwar Yatra. Kanwarias in large number travel to the Capital every year and some of the devotees walk to the holy places via Delhi borders. As per the advisory, this year, there will be a record-breaking footfall of around 15 to 20 lakhs devotees.

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Delhi Traffic Police’s Advisory

“The Kanwarias and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the policemen directions on duty. During this auspicious period of Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution,” the advisory said.

Traffic Advisory In view of the movement of Kanwar devotees from adjoining states to Gangotri Dham & Haridwar via Delhi, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to commuters & devotees. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/MaHFRhcbMZ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 3, 2023

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Diverted routes

Uttar Pradesh Police will divert heavy transport vehicles (HTV) from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24. No traffic congestion will be allowed towards GT Road via Apsara Border or towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura. HTVs except city buses will not be permitted on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road, the advisory said. Heavy commercial transport vehicles, other than city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted towards NH-24. They will not be permitted to travel on GT Road and Wazirabad Road towards Shahdara. Heavy commercial transport vehicles will be diverted on Wazirabad Road to exit from Outer Ring Road coming from Loni Road (Shahdara side), the advisory stated.

During these auspicious days of Kanwar Yatra and Kanwar camps on road sides, traffic congestion or obstruction is experienced at several places. Usually, heavy traffic congestion is experienced on Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to fire station, 66 Foota Road, Mathura Road, Maujpur Chowk, Gokalpuri Flyover, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Badarpur ‘T’- Point, it said.

Likewise, on NH–8 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border there is a huge traffic congestion. As per the advisory, due to the diversion of vehicular traffic by UP Police bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, there will be congestion on NH–24 as well.

“In view of the upcoming #KanwarYatra2023, a meeting with stakeholders, civil administration and organizers was conducted in North-East District. Wherein, they were briefed about their role, security measures, do’s and don’ts and for better coordination,” DCP northeast district tweeted.

In view of the upcoming #KanwarYatra2023, a meeting with stakeholders, civil administration & organizers was held in North-East District, wherein they were briefed about their role, security measures, do’s & don’ts and for better coordination.#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/SL79qzibjV — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) July 3, 2023

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Guidelines For Kanwarias

No individual is allowed to commence the Kanwar Yatra without a valid identification card.

The Kanwar exceeding 12 feet height will be stopped.

Sticks, Trisuls, or any other sharp objects is banned to carry by the Kanwarias.

Strict action to be taken against inappropriate songs that can ignite religious sentiments.

Kanwarias are not barred of playing music but the volume should be played in a controlled manner.

