Kanpur violence: 4 accused sent to 14-day judicial remand

Four accused in Friday's violence clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

"All the four accused were produced in the court today and there they were sent on 14 days of judicial custody remand which was approved by the court. Further procedure underway," said Pramod Kumar Singh, DCP, East Kanpur.

The four accused - Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Suffian - are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association.

Meanwhile, Kanpur Police has released a list of 36 accused in connection with the clash. The list also mentions SP City Secretary Nizam Qureshi, who was terminated by the party on 22 May.

After the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and the security was beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads while the accused were interrogated, informed the officials on Sunday.

"SIT has been formed in the Kanpur violence case and action will be taken against those who have done the work of erasing the CCTV footage," said Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena. Huge security has been detailed in the area with an aim to maintain peace and keep the situation under control.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes. The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which was opposed by the other group, said the police.

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigations are underway.

