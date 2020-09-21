Kanpur University 2020 entrance exam results declared at kanpuruniversity.org; counselling process begins today
Kanpur University has begun the counselling process for various courses from Monday.
Candidates who have qualified the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur entrance test can submit their online choices by 23 September.
The varsity had on Sunday declared the results of entrance examinations on its official website: kanpuruniversity.org.
Here's the direct link to apply for the Kanpur University online counselling 2020
According to a report in Indian Express, the online counselling process that started from today is for BBA, BCA, BPT/ BMLT/ BMM, MEd, BCom (Hons), DPharma, LLM and MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM) courses.
Admission dates for other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including BA LLB, B PEd, M PEd will be announced later by the varsity.
As per a report in The Times of India, the first allotment result will be declared on 24 September at 5 pm.
The admission process for the academic session 2020-2021 will be held between 25 to 28 September.
Candidates of rest of the courses will be called by the respective departments of the University for admission on the basis of merit of the entrance test.
Steps to check Kanpur University entrance exam 2020 result:
Step 1: Go to the university's official website - kanpuruniversity.org
Step 2: On the homepage, clink the link that says "Result of University Entrance Examination 2020."
Step 3: Type in your roll number or registration number and hit submit.
Step 4: The entrance exam result will be displayed on your screen. Save and take a print out.
