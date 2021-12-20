Kanpur: IAS officer Raj Shekhar posts picture of himself cooking poha; social media users ask him to 'turn on the stove'

The Kanpur Commissioner posted the picture on 19 December morning where he can be seen wearing a formal grey suit and plugged in to his AirPods while trying his hands at cooking the Indian dish.

The internet is a place where we enjoy sharing our day-to-day activities. Be it a new hobby, an acrobatic skill or trying to cook a new dish, most of us love posting frequently about our recent experiences. However, social media is also a place where our updates get scrutinised and many a time, our mistakes get highlighted quickly.

One such post was made by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Raj Shekhar, who recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself cooking Poha.

The photo shows the IAS officer holding a spatula and posing for the camera. Shekhar captioned the post by saying, ‘Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking'. The officer further wrote that he was preparing poha for breakfast "under guidance of Home Minister".

Take a look at the viral post here - https://twitter.com/rajiasup/status/1472415856143462401?s=20

The internet users were quick to notice that something was unusual in the picture soon after it was shared. While Shekhar’s tweet was all about cooking Poha, his gas stove appeared to be switched off. In his picture, it was quite visible that the traditional Indian dish which was being stirred by the Kanpur Commissioner was placed on a stove which was not turned on.

As social media users immediately took notice of the not-turned-on gas stove, Mr Shekhar's post went viral on the internet, gaining more than 3,000 likes on Twitter.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took this opportunity to take a dig at the increasing price of cooking gas. Thanking the Kanpur Commissioner, Chaturvedi said that the former sent a strong message to the government for making cooking gas so unaffordable that people were cooking without it.

https://twitter.com/priyankac19/status/1472767113844736006?s=20

A plethora of comments from users also flooded the comment section and people pointed out the officer’s eccentric way of cooking.

A user wrote that the IAS officer was staging for social media images as he was cooking while dressed in a suit.

https://twitter.com/LadyDramadragon/status/1472771684193038339?s=20

Other user mentioned that it was due to LPG cylinder price hike that Shekhar was cooking without gas.

https://twitter.com/shrey_ansh93/status/1472734690327281665?s=20

Take a look at some more tweets here -

Others posted sarcastic comments on the post.

https://twitter.com/follobj/status/1472769589121622019?s=20

Many social media users urged the IAS officer to pay attention the food rather than posing for social media likes.

https://twitter.com/abhishekkatiyar/status/1472421570836459522?s=20

https://twitter.com/realanujpandit/status/1472420425929875458?s=20

What are your thoughts on this picture?

