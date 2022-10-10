Kanpur cop steals mobile phone of homeless man sleeping on footpath, watch video

Kanpur: In a rather shameful incident for cops, two policemen: a constable and a home guard in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur were caught on camera, stealing a mobile phone of a homeless man sleeping in the footpath.

The video of the incident is taking rounds of several social media platforms where people have posted very critical views on UP police.

As per the information, the incident occurred when the two were on foot-patrolling in Chattmara intersection under Maharajganj police station area in outer Kanpur area.

It can be seen in the video that the constable went near a man sleeping outside a shop. Later he started searching the sleeping man’s pocket and the area around him.

Seconds later, the home guard also came near the homeless. However, by this time, the first one already had found the mobile phone, with which both men walked off silently.

An #UttarPradesh constable was seen stealing a mobile phone from a sleeping man in #Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/laSw253XQm — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) October 9, 2022

After the video surfaced, Kanpur police accepted the incident and removed the constable Pragesh Singh with immediate effect while the home guard Laik Singh is facing departmental inquiry.

Police also contacted the victim Nitin Singh, who was handed his phone after a filing a complaint of mobile theft against the two cops.

Additional SP Outer Vijendra Dwivedi said that the accused constable has been suspended. A detailed investigation is being done in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

