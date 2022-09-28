Kanpur bans Pitbull and Rottweiler dogs after uptick in attacks

New Delhi: The Kanpur Nagar Nigam on Tuesday banned Pitbull and Rottweiler dogs as pets within the city limits following incidents of unprovoked attacks by ferocious dogs.

According to media reports, the resolution by the municipal corporation said that people don’t have enough space in their homes making these dogs stressed and violent. Anyone found rearing Pitbulls or Rottweilers will now be fined up to Rs 5000 and the dog will be confiscated.

Just a few days ago a cow was attacked by a Pitbull dog at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. In the video of the attack which went viral, the dog can be seen tightly grabbing onto the cow’s mouth.

Uttar Pradesh: ‘pitbull dog’ attacked a cow at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. After a long struggle, the cow freed from the captivity of Pitbull. #Dog #Kanpur #Cow #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/fGn7KkVQ9C — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) September 23, 2022

Reportedly the same dog had the same week attacked another person in the locality as well

Of late cases of dog attacks have seen an uptick with viral videos coming up from across the country. Last week only a viral video had shown a dog ferociously attacking a Zomato delivery agent at his private parts.

A couple of months ago in July in a shocking case, a Pitbull dog killed an 82-year-old retired teacher, the mother of the pet’s owner, in Lucknow.

Pitbull, an American breed of dog, is a stoutly built dog with legislation against being held as a pet in many European countries. The United Kingdom 1991 banned the breed after a series of unprovoked fatal attacks. Similarly, many other countries following the violent behaviour brought up laws regulating or banning the breed.

Rottweilers are a similar ferocious breed of dogs known for their bite force. They are also subject to similar laws due to their reputation.

