Kanpur: At least six dead, several injured as electric bus mows down bystanders, destroys vehicles

The injured have been shifted to the nearest hospital and a probe has been launched into the incident, according to East Kanpur deputy commissioner of police

At least six people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders in Kanpur on Sunday.

The incident took place between Ghantaghar and Tatmill Chouraha. "Three cars and many bikes were destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is on the run, we are looking for him", said Pramod Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, East Kanpur.

"The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and a probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added. Those who lost their lives in this accident include 26-year-old Shubham Sonkar, a resident of Latush Road, Twinkle Sonkar, 25, and 24-year-old Arsalan, a resident of Bekonganj, according to a report by DNA.

Following the incident condolences poured in from all quarters.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express his sadness. He wrote in Hindi, "deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery."

कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too tweeted his condolences:

Saddened by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi, "Very sad to know about the road accident in Babupurwa area of Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident."

कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा इलाके में हुए सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। इसके साथ ही मैं इस दुर्घटना में घायल सभी लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi too shared their support. While Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Very sad news of road accident was received from Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured get speedy recovery."

कानपुर से सड़क हादसे का बहुत ही दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायलों को जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi appealed to his party colleagues to extend all the help:

कानपुर में हुआ सड़क हादसा बेहद दुखद है। जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उन्हें मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ। घायलों के शीघ्र ठीक होने की कामना करता हूँ। कांग्रेस साथियों से अपील है कि हर संभव मदद करें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2022

With input from agencies

