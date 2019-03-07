Kamal Nath govt to increase OBC quota from 14% to 27%; Madhya Pradesh CM assures 10% reservation for EWS as well

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced that his government will increase the reservation quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) from 14 percent to 27 percent in the state.

The chief minister also assured that 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker section in general category will also be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

He made the announcement after laying the foundation stone for 33 gaushalas (cow shelters) at Sagar.

Nath also distributed loan waiver certificates to the farmers under Jai Kisan Fasal Rin Mafi Yojana.

"The state government is constantly working for the happiness of farmers and progress of the youth. Schemes like Yuva Swabhiman were introduced for providing employment to youths," said Kamal Nath, while addressing the gathering at the event.

"The state government is executing the historical task to get rid the farmers of debt under Kisan Rin Mafi Yojana. The government is going to waive loan of 25 lakh farmers. After that, we will provide the benefit under the scheme to 25 lakh more farmers," he added.

He asserted that the Congress government in the state is creating an environment of trust.

"Our youth is future of developed Madhya Pradesh. We are moving towards providing job to every person through investment. It is unfortunate that the industries proposed for investment either closed down or are on the verge of closure. The government is making all-out effort to revive them," Nath said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.