Kallakurichi death: NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo to visit on 27 July

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said he will inquire into the suspicious death of 17-year-old girl

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) head, Priyank Kanoongo will be visiting the Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu on 27 July to inquire into the case of the suspicious death of a 17-year-old girl in a private school.

On Wednesday, Kanoongo tweeted, “I will be visiting kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu on 27 July to inquire into the case of suspicious death of a girl child in a residential school.”

The girl was found dead at her hostel premises on 13 July, and a note was found in her room, which said that she was tortured by two teachers in the school, which led to her suicide.

Her family held the school management responsible for the incident and claimed that the girl had injuries prior to her death and was also sexually assaulted.

After the first postmortem, the girl’s father on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court and asked for a second autopsy to be done by a doctor of his choice, which was later refused.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) used a human-sized doll to analyse the death of the girl. The officials tried to examine the impact on the doll as it fell from different angles.

Soon after the incident, violent protests erupted in the district. The protesters clashed with the police and set school buses on fire, after which Section 144 was imposed in several areas.

On 17 July, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the protests, which came after the Madras High Court directed the DGP to identify the violators.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also urged the protesters to maintain peace and promised justice for the girl.

