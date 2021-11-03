Kali Puja 2021: Celebrating Shakti and the victory of good over evil
Goddess Kali is believed to be the incarnation of the female power Shakti and the word ‘Kali’ owes its origin to the word ‘Kala’, which means time, black and death, depending on the context
The festival of Kali Puja will be marked on 4 November, the same day as Diwali. The festival is also called Dipanwita Kali Puja in West Bengal and celebrates the victory of good over evil.
Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is conducted in temples as well as at homes, with people worshipping the Goddess Kali on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The festival, which often falls on the same day as Diwali, is considered auspicious for worshipping the goddess.
Puja Muhurat
Kali Puja will begin on 4 November, with the Nishita timings from 11.38 pm to 12.30 am on 5 November. The Amavasya Tithi will reign from 6.03 am on 4 November to 2.44 am on 5 November.
While most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi, the bestower of prosperity and wealth, on the Amavasya Tithi, people in Assam, Odisha, and West Bengal worship Goddess Kali on the occasion.
Importance of Kali Puja
Goddess Kali is believed to be the incarnation of the female power Shakti. The word ‘Kali’ owes its origin to the word ‘Kala’, which means “time, black and death”, depending on the context. The idol of the goddess signifies the universe, with the positive and negative aspects coexisting. The idols of Goddess Kali often show the goddess holding a severed head and weapons while blessing her worshippers.
Kali Chaudas timings
Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali or Naraka Chatusdashi, will be taking place on 3 November. The festival is celebrated as the victory of Goddess Kali over the demon Narakasura. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Kali Chaudas begins on 9.02 am on 3 November and will continue till 6.03 am on 4 November.
People worship the gods Yama, Kali, Krishna, and Hanuman on this day and also perform the ritualistic ablution known as Abhyanga Snan. It is believed the bath cleanses the souls and saves them from hell fire after their deaths.
also read
Diwali 2021: Tickle your palate with these sweet and savoury dishes this festival
Diwali is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Ram returned home after vanquishing the demon Ravan. This year it will be celebrated on 4 November
Diwali 2021: Here are some design ideas to brighten your house with rangolis
In its historical sense, rangoli was believed to be an omen of good fortune and was created as a symbolic representation of divine blessings
‘Diwali ki safai’ memes go viral ahead of the festival of lights; check them out here
Every year, before the festival arrives, people clean their houses and shops to welcome happiness and prosperity with open arms, which they believe to be a symbolic gesture to remove trouble and darkness from their lives