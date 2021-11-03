Kali Puja 2021: Celebrating Shakti and the victory of good over evil

Goddess Kali is believed to be the incarnation of the female power Shakti and the word ‘Kali’ owes its origin to the word ‘Kala’, which means time, black and death, depending on the context

The festival of Kali Puja will be marked on 4 November, the same day as Diwali. The festival is also called Dipanwita Kali Puja in West Bengal and celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is conducted in temples as well as at homes, with people worshipping the Goddess Kali on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The festival, which often falls on the same day as Diwali, is considered auspicious for worshipping the goddess.

Puja Muhurat

Kali Puja will begin on 4 November, with the Nishita timings from 11.38 pm to 12.30 am on 5 November. The Amavasya Tithi will reign from 6.03 am on 4 November to 2.44 am on 5 November.

While most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi, the bestower of prosperity and wealth, on the Amavasya Tithi, people in Assam, Odisha, and West Bengal worship Goddess Kali on the occasion.

Importance of Kali Puja

Goddess Kali is believed to be the incarnation of the female power Shakti. The word ‘Kali’ owes its origin to the word ‘Kala’, which means “time, black and death”, depending on the context. The idol of the goddess signifies the universe, with the positive and negative aspects coexisting. The idols of Goddess Kali often show the goddess holding a severed head and weapons while blessing her worshippers.

Kali Chaudas timings

Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali or Naraka Chatusdashi, will be taking place on 3 November. The festival is celebrated as the victory of Goddess Kali over the demon Narakasura. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Kali Chaudas begins on 9.02 am on 3 November and will continue till 6.03 am on 4 November.

People worship the gods Yama, Kali, Krishna, and Hanuman on this day and also perform the ritualistic ablution known as Abhyanga Snan. It is believed the bath cleanses the souls and saves them from hell fire after their deaths.