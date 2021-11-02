 Diwali 2021: History, significance of Choti Diwali and why the festival is celebrated one day before Diwali

This year, the Shubh Muhurat for Choti Diwali will begin around 9.02 am on 3 November and will end the following day 4 November by 6:03 am.

A day after Dhanteras, Choti Diwali will be observed and celebrated across the country. Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, this year it will be marked and celebrated on 3 November, a day before Diwali which will take place on 4 November.

Meanwhile, ‘Naraka’ refers to King Narakasura (mythical demon) and ‘Chaturdashi’ means the fourteenth day. Furthermore, this special day takes place on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Ashwin of the Hindu calendar.

History and Significance:

King Narakasura, the mythical demon, had captured the territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi, as per Hindu mythology. After capturing the place, Narakasura abducted and mistreated many women. To stop this torment, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought a battle against Narakasura and threw him out of the land.

However, in North-East India, devotees believe that Narakasura was vanquished by Goddess Kali, which is why the day is also observed as Kali Chaudas. Hindus observe this day as the victory of good over evil and a reminder to follow the spiritual path in life.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees worship the gods Lord Krishna, Hanuman and Yama on Choti Diwali, as well as Goddess Kali. People worship these gods to cleanse their souls of past sin and to avoid being sent to hell in the afterlife. Additionally, devotees also perform the ritualistic cleansing bath called Abhyanga Snan. During this sacred process, people use sesame oil on their head and body.

However, in few parts of the country, an effigy of Narakasura is burnt while in others parts of India, the rituals differ among different cultures.

Shubh Muhurat:

This year, the Shubh Muhurat for Choti Diwali will begin around 9.02 am on 3 November and will end the following day 4 November by 6:03 am.

Meanwhile, for ritual bathing the auspicious time is from 5:40 am to 6.03 am. This holy bath which is also known as Abhyanga Snan, is believed to help cleanse a person’s soul and save them from the torments of hell after they die.