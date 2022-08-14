Kajari Teej 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Kajari Teej will be celebrated across the country on 14 August. The Tritiya Tithi begins on 14 August at 12:53 am and ends on the same day at 10:35 pm

Teej is a festival that is solely dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed with much fanfare by women and young girls in northern India. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, especially celebrate it with great enthusiasm and fervor. Teej is celebrated in three forms during the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada- Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. On 14 August, Kajari Teej will be celebrated across the country. It comes after fifteen days of observing Hariyali Teej, three days after celebrating Raksha Bandhan, and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. According to the Hindu calendar (North India), Kajari Teej falls during Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. As per the Hindu calendar (South India), this special festival comes during Krishna Paksha of Shravana month. However, Kajari Teej falls on the same day on both calendars. It is also known as Satodi Teej and Badi Teej in a few places by devotees.

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drikpanchang.com, Kajari Teej falls on 14 August 2022 (Sunday). The Tritiya Tithi begins on 14 August at 12:53 am and ends on the same day at 10:35 pm.

Puja Vidhi:

On Kajari Teej, married women observe a strict fast for the long life of their husbands while unmarried girls keep one for finding a good partner. The Goddess of Neem- Neemdi Maa is associated with this holy festival. On this auspicious day, devotees worship and pray to Goddess Neemdi. Those observing a fast, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean/new clothes. Women dress up in their finest attire and apply mehndi and vermilion. They pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy married life.

Significance:

Kajari Teej is marked by fasting, songs, dances, mass prayers, and a variety of other events. All these rituals are performed by married women at their maternal home. On this day, women fast and carry out numerous rituals to seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. They perform the Rudraabhishek puja for happiness and prosperity in married life. Women also worship the neem tree in rural areas. Young and unmarried girls also keep a fast in order to get a husband of their choice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.