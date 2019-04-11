Kairana Lok Sabha Election 2019: Dalit voters claim they were turned away 'due to caste', accuse EC of humiliating them

Two Dalit voters from Uttar Pradesh's Kairana claimed they were turned away at polling booth 40 near Kajiwada because of their caste.

Ram Prasad, 50, and Rani Gautam, from Kairana constituency's Shamli Naya Bazaar, alleged that they were not allowed to cast their ballots despite their names being on the voters list. They further accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "humiliating them".

Prasad, who lives in Naya Bazaar Shamli which is near Kairana town, broke down while recounting his version of events.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has written to the Election Commission (EC), alleging that the police in Uttar Pradesh are forcibly stopping Dalit voters from casting their votes, CNN-News18 reported.

Despite repeated attempts, Election Commission officials in Kairana remained unavailable for comment.

However, Mustaqeem Mallah, a local who works as a stringer and social worker said the voters turned away were not carrying their voter IDs and only had ration cards.

Ration cards are not an acceptable substitute for voter IDs in the general election.

Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

1. Passport

2. Driving licence

3. Service identity card of the state government or the Central government

4. PAN card

5. Aadhaar card

6. Passbook issued by bank or post office

7. MGNREGA job card

8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour

9. Pension document with a photograph

10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the Election Commission

11. Public limited companies

12. Passbooks issued by banks or post office

13. Pension document with photograph and official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Polling for the first phase of the General Election is underway in eight out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from 101Reporters

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.