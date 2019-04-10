Elections 2019: Required documents for voting if you don’t have the Voter’s ID card

The first phase of the seven-stage 2019 General Election to Lok Sabha kicks off on 11 April with voters from 91 Lok Sabha constituencies of 20 states exercising their franchisee to select their representatives.

And to cast their vote, every voter is required to carry voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).

But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Are there any documents that can act as a substitute?

Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

1. Passport

2. Driving licence

3. Service identity card of the state government or the central government

4. PAN card

5. Aadhar card

6. Passbook issued by bank or post office

7. MGNREGA job card

8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour

9. Pension document with a photograph

10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the election commission

11. public limited companies

public limited companies

official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

