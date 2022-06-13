India

Kabini's famous elephant with longest tusks no more: What you need to know about Bhogeshwara

The iconic elephant of Kabini backwaters in Karnataka is suspected to have died of natural causes three to four days ago. Its carcass was found within the Gundre range in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve

FP Explainers June 13, 2022 13:13:11 IST
Kabini's famous elephant with longest tusks no more: What you need to know about Bhogeshwara

Bhogeshwara, the elephant with the longest tusks in Asia, died of natural causes. Twitter/@ShobhaBJP

Bhogeshwara the elephant with arguably the longest tusks, a rarity in Asiatic elephants, has died.

The gentle giant of Kabini backwaters in Karnataka is suspected to have died of natural causes three to four days ago. Its carcass was found within the Gundre range in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Here is all you need to know about the famous tusker of Kabini backwaters:

Readily recognisable by the size of its tusks that converged near the tip of its trunks and extended beyond, Bhogeshwara was known for its gentle temperament and calm nature.

Unlike others of its kind, the iconic elephant used to roam alone along the shores of the backwaters. The lone ranger was christened as Bhogeshwara by the local officials.

According to The Hindu, the elephant lived its full life in the wild and was believed to be around 60 years of age.

‘’Our field staff on their beat stumbled across its carcass. The elephant died a natural death having lived for about 60 years and both its tusks were intact. Besides, there was no sign of any physical injury,” said Ramesh Kumar, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

While one of the tusks measured 2.54 meters the other one was 2.34 meters, he said.

It is widely believed that Bhogeshwara sported the longest tusks in Asia.

Kumar said that there was no special watch over the elephant given its iconic status and it used to be conspicuous even if it was surrounded by a large herd.

Its death could have been caused by starvation as elephants, at an advanced age, suffer wearing out of teeth and the ability to chew.

Due to the natural degradation of their teeth, the elephants cannot eat properly and starve to death.
This was the case with Bhogeshwara as well, Kumar said.

The elephant’s tusks were removed and the carcass was left for the natural decomposition to set in, as per The Hindu.

Earlier an animal’s carcass used to be incinerated but the practice was recently disbanded as it provides food for scavenging animals and birds of prey.

Animal lovers on social media mourned the elephant’s death

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 13, 2022 13:13:11 IST

TAGS:

also read

After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar arrives in Mysuru to shoot for Bear Grylls' adventure show Into The Wild
Entertainment

After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar arrives in Mysuru to shoot for Bear Grylls' adventure show Into The Wild

Actor Akshay Kumar on 29 January reached Mysore to join British adventurer Bear Grylls in his shoot for Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Bandipur Reserve's famous tiger Prince no more; no foul play suspected
India

Bandipur Reserve's famous tiger Prince no more; no foul play suspected

Prince, the most photographed and dominating tiger of Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, has died of natural causes, a forest official said on Wednesday.

As Bandipur forest blaze finally dies down, activists question missing 'fire lines' and vacant posts
India

As Bandipur forest blaze finally dies down, activists question missing 'fire lines' and vacant posts

When the Bandipur fire broke out, the Karnataka forest department was ill-prepared. Neither precautions nor emergency measures were taken.