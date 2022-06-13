Kabini's famous elephant with longest tusks no more: What you need to know about Bhogeshwara

The iconic elephant of Kabini backwaters in Karnataka is suspected to have died of natural causes three to four days ago. Its carcass was found within the Gundre range in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Bhogeshwara the elephant with arguably the longest tusks, a rarity in Asiatic elephants, has died.

The gentle giant of Kabini backwaters in Karnataka is suspected to have died of natural causes three to four days ago. Its carcass was found within the Gundre range in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Here is all you need to know about the famous tusker of Kabini backwaters:

Readily recognisable by the size of its tusks that converged near the tip of its trunks and extended beyond, Bhogeshwara was known for its gentle temperament and calm nature.

Unlike others of its kind, the iconic elephant used to roam alone along the shores of the backwaters. The lone ranger was christened as Bhogeshwara by the local officials.

According to The Hindu, the elephant lived its full life in the wild and was believed to be around 60 years of age.

‘’Our field staff on their beat stumbled across its carcass. The elephant died a natural death having lived for about 60 years and both its tusks were intact. Besides, there was no sign of any physical injury,” said Ramesh Kumar, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

While one of the tusks measured 2.54 meters the other one was 2.34 meters, he said.

It is widely believed that Bhogeshwara sported the longest tusks in Asia.

Kumar said that there was no special watch over the elephant given its iconic status and it used to be conspicuous even if it was surrounded by a large herd.

Its death could have been caused by starvation as elephants, at an advanced age, suffer wearing out of teeth and the ability to chew.

Due to the natural degradation of their teeth, the elephants cannot eat properly and starve to death.

This was the case with Bhogeshwara as well, Kumar said.

The elephant’s tusks were removed and the carcass was left for the natural decomposition to set in, as per The Hindu.

Earlier an animal’s carcass used to be incinerated but the practice was recently disbanded as it provides food for scavenging animals and birds of prey.

Animal lovers on social media mourned the elephant’s death

Bhogeshwara, the 58-year-old elephant of Kabini, Reserve forest. who has the longest core tooth in Asia is no more

Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/2bYJ6AWxuC — B M Sandeep (@BMSandeepAICC) June 12, 2022

Known as Mr Kabini, the largest tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly. He was the most coolest tusker whom I have ever encountered pic.twitter.com/mD6PkmAoIx — Kalyan Varma (@KalyanVarma) June 11, 2022

The elephant aged about 60 years was named Bhogeshwara, but was popularly known as ‘Mr Kabini’ for its biggest and attractive tusks that touched the ground.

RIP "THE GENTLE GIANT" pic.twitter.com/tplL0boZYJ — Chetan.mahadev (@ghaleck_13) June 12, 2022

Kabini's iconic Bhogeshwara, which had the longest Tusks in the whole of Asia is no more. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ltnk93j0We — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

Another sad day folks, apparently “Mr. Kabini” one of the last remaining Indian elephant super tuskers, is dead. At least we can take solace in the fact that this absolute king of an elephant died of natural causes, and wasn’t killed. Apparently he was around 60. RIP pic.twitter.com/NaBSMJ6Vgi — SAVE THE MEGAFAUNA (@re_rank) June 12, 2022

With inputs from agencies

