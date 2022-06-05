Kabaddi player’s murder case: Five more arrested, imported weapons recovered

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to nine, said Swapan Sharma, SSP, Jalandhar Rural

Punjab Police have arrested five more persons in connection with the murder case of international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal.

"Sandeep Nangal, an international Kabaddi player was murdered in Mallian in March. During the investigation, we arrested five more persons including a key conspirator and a main shooter in the incident. Imported weapons were used," said Swapan Sharma, SSP, Jalandhar Rural.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to nine, Swapan Sharma said.

Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on 14 March by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district. The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

The police have identified the arrested individuals as Harwinder Singh alias Fauji of Bulandshahr and Rajwinder Singh of Pilibhit (both from Uttar Pradesh), Vikas Malhe of Gurgaon in Haryana, Sachin Dhaulia of Alwar, Rajasthan, and Manjot Kaur of Sangrur, The Indian Express reported.

Besides this, the police also recovered seven pistols – including five foreign-made .30 bore pistols and two .315 country-made pistols – and three vehicles from their possession.

