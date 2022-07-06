Moitra on Tuesday had stirred up a row saying that Goddess Kaali, to her, was 'meat-eating, alcohol-accepting'

The Trinamool Congress was swift to distance itself on Tuesday from party MP Mahua Moitra’s view of Goddess Kaali being “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting”. And it’s not the first time that the outspoken lawmaker has left the TMC in an awkward position.

Moitra made her latest controversial remarks after being asked to share her thoughts on the poster of a documentary film titled ‘Kaali’ that depicts a woman dressed as the goddess smoking.

“You have the freedom to imagine your goddess. To me, Kaali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. There are some places where whiskey is offered to gods,” she said.

The remarks, predictably, prompted a political firestorm. The Bharatiya Janata Party which had been facing the heat over its now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s contentious comments on Prophet Muhammad had found ammunition. Within hours of Moitra’s utterances, the TMC had come out with a statement.

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2022

In December, TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee openly chided Moitra at an administrative meeting in Nadia district, warning her “not to create division in the party”.

While the Trinamool lawmaker’s outspokenness and her passionate speeches inside Parliament have gained attention, party insiders told News18 that at times her statements have put the TMC in tight spots.

Party seniors including Mamata Banerjee, they said, had tried to pass on the message that Moitra should not say anything more than what the TMC directs her to. Some Trinamool insiders told News18 that Moitra’s remarks were unnecessary and it may have to be decided whether she can be allowed to freely interact with the media.

She could have bypassed the question on Goddess Kaali, they said. The sources added that when the same query was put to fellow TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, she handled it well by saying “I believe that religion should not be brought in the middle. Don’t make religion a thing to sell.” After the BJP attacked her comments, Moitra took to Twitter to respond.

To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2022

Shortly after her party distanced itself from her remarks, she put out another tweet.

Previously, Mahua Moitra sparked a row when she attended another party’s programme without asking her seniors in TMC. Also, her recent comment that “journalists can be bought for two rupees” had also triggered a controversy.

