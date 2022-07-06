An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal for her controversial comments on Goddess Kali at a media event.

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal for her controversial comments on Goddess Kali at a media event.

The case has been registered under section 295A of the IPC for hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Moitra for her disparaging remarks and said that insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated. "Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt by Mahua Moitra's statement. Insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

Taking part at the India Today conclave, Moitra had on Tuesday said that Goddess Kaali, to her, is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting Goddess. Following her comments, TMC distanced itself from the MP, saying her views were personal.

The comments came amid the ongoing controversy over the poster of a documentary film by Leena Manimekalai where a woman has been shown in the costume of Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette in the background of a pride flag.

As the poster triggered a massive backlash, two FIRs against the director in Delhi, UP and several complaints in Bihar were lodged.

Meanwhile, Toronto's Aga Khan Museum and Toronto Metropolitan University — both issued apologies after the issue was taken up by the Indian High Commission with the Canada authorities.

With inputs from agencies

