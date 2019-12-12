Jyotiraditya Scindia rebuffs reports claiming he backs CAB; second recent instance of Congress leader dismissing rumours via Twitter

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday took to microblogging site Twitter to clarify on a report by Dainik Bhaskar, which stated that he backed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, (CAB) which was recently passed in the Rajya Sabha amid much debate.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said: “Our culture follows ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ principle. While preparing the Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar didn’t think of different religions and castes. CAB is against the Constitution and culture,”. He further added, “Not only Congress but other parties are protesting against the same as protest has erupted in North East.”

This comes after the Hindi-daily newspaper, Dainik Bhaskar in an article claimed that he extended support to the contentious CAB, a legislation that the Congress party has strongly criticised and opposed in both houses of the Parliament. According to the article, Scindia was reported as saying that the bill may be against the Constitution but it conforms to India’s culture of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The earth is one family). He was also quoted saying that the bill confirms to India’s culture, values and traditions.

This is the second time this year the Congress leader took to Twitter to dismiss rumours about him. Just last month, social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

But the changes were made a month ago, Scindia said. "I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.

Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 25, 2019

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.