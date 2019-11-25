You are here:
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia calls rumours of quitting party 'baseless', says he changed Twitter bio a month ago

Politics Press Trust of India Nov 25, 2019 22:50:51 IST

  • Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as 'baseless'

  • Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress

  • Others highlighted the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless".

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia calls rumours of quitting party baseless, says he changed Twitter bio a month ago

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia. AFP

Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

But the changes were made a month ago, Scindia said. "I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.

Later Scindia tweeted, "Ridiculous commotion over a Twitter profile change done almost a month ago!"

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, "Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS communications, IT and Post". Scindia's Twitter bio now reads, "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

