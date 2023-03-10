Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park created a record by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time back in 1993. The film which was a masterpiece of science fiction, suspenseful filmmaking, and storytelling had the ideal balance of spectacle and content and enthralled viewers all over the world. It was followed by two sequels, a reboot, and a sequel to the reboot which were released in the following years. While the entire Jurassic universe has gained strong ground among movie-goers, how can one forget the popular Jurassic logo neatly placed at several places inside the park and also on vehicles? The Jurassic Park logo which has been widely used to market the films and the novels is nothing but a dinosaur skeleton on a red background.

With that said, while fans often make their own versions of items from their favourite films, one such thing was also done with the popular Jurassic Park logo. A photo of a vehicle is going viral on social media where one can spot the logo of Shivaji Park in Jurassic Park style placed on it. The photo which was shared by Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra has caught a lot of attention.

The industrialist while sharing the picture added a hilarious caption that reads, “It’s called Indianization. (Not just a Mumbai phenomenon) Nothing escapes our cultural bear hug!”

It’s called Indianization. (Not just a Mumbai phenomenon) Nothing escapes our cultural bear hug! pic.twitter.com/eD5syjbMVp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 10, 2023

The car which seems to have been placed on a street in Mumbai has also got the internet talking. Many took to the comment section and shared reactions like “Sir, in the movie ‘Satya’ there’s a dialogue by Shefali Shah where she calls Jurassic Park as Jijamata Park”, “Exactly, the way McDonald introduced “Aloo Tikki Burgers for Indian consumers”, “Innovation is done by Yes Bank, this is always parked at YES Bank house at Santa Cruz”.

Meanwhile Steven Spielberg to Indians 😂 pic.twitter.com/gIvwlTMfxs — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 10, 2023

Hahaha 🦖 — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) March 10, 2023

The post has amassed over 3 lakh views along with more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

