Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex, receives threat letter

'You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a 'kafir, murtipujak' Hindu judge,' the purported letter addressed to the judge stated

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi has said that he has received a hand-written threat letter.

On Tuesday, Diwakar told the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, informed that he received the letter, purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, via registered post.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh confirmed the receipt of the letter by the judge, who said that the matter is being probed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna.

The police officer further said that nine security personnel have been deployed for the safety of the judge.

A purported copy of the letter has gone viral on social media. According to the purported letter addressed to the judge, "You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a 'kafir, murtipujak' Hindu judge."

On 26 April, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Diwakar had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The report of the survey was presented in the court on 19 May.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex in May.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

Last month too, Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar expressed safety concerns. He had said that an atmosphere of fear was being created and he was worried about his family's safety.

"An atmosphere of fear was created by making this civil case into an extraordinary case. The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety. Concerns about safety are repeatedly expressed by my wife when I am out of the house," the judge had said.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

