JSSC Excise Constable recruitment 2022: Application deadline ends today; check steps to apply here

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conclude the online application process for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2022 today, 2 April. Candidates who are eligible and interested in appearing for the examination, can apply through the official website jssc.nic.in.

The deadline for making corrections in the application forms is 4 April. As per the official notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 583 Excise Constable posts in the organisation.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

Age: As of 1 August, 2022, the candidate should be between 18-25 years. Upper age limit in the JSSC Excise Constable recruitment is subject to relaxations as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: The aspiring candidate should have passed Class 10 from a recognised educational institute.

What is the Selection Process?

Selection will be on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written test, and medical examination.

How to apply?

Visit JSSC’s official website- jssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Application form’ and then click on JECCE-2022

Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the JECCE-2022 application

Upload the documents, make the fee payment and submit the JECCE form

Download the JECCE 2022 form and take a printout for future use

The official announcement notification for the posts was released on 07 February. After that, the online application process began and the deadline was later extended till 2 April.

Here is the link to the official notification. In case you face difficulty in following the above steps, here is the direct link.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is to be paid to the JSSC. However for candidates from the reserved category, a fee of Rs 50 is to be submitted.

Post the fee payment, a registration number and a password will be sent on the applicants' email address and mobile number that they need to keep secure for future logins and correspondence.

Remuneration:

Candidates who are selected for the post will receive a salary between Rs. 19900-63200.

No of seats reserved for each category:

UR: 237

ST: 148

SC: 57

EBC: 50

BC: 32

OBC: 59

