JPSC recruitment 2022: Application for Assistant Professor posts ends at 5 pm; check jpsc.gov.in

The last date to pay the examination fee is 9 February. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 110 Assistant Professor vacancies

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission will end the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand on Tuesday, 8 February.

Candidates who have still not applied for the posts can do so till 5 pm. While the application window closes today, payment of the examination fee can be made till 9 February, 11.45 pm.

Applications can be submitted on the official website of JPSC - jpsc.gov.in.

How to apply for various posts of JPSC:

Visit the official website - jpsc.gov.in

Click on the tab that reads, 'Online Application'

Go to link that says, 'Apply for Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand'

Register for the exam and duly fill the application form

Upload the mentioned documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep a copy of the submitted form to use it in future

Direct link to apply for various posts of JPSC is here.

Applicants should also ensure that all the data entered in the form are correct as no change in data will be entertained once the application is submitted. The last date to submit the hardcopy of the online application form with requisite documents is 18 February till 5 pm.

Candidates have to note that once the registration is completed, they have to re-login on the next working day to complete the payment process. Payment cannot be made on the same day of registration. It is also necessary to keep a copy of the registration slip which will be generated once the payment of application fee is successfully done.

Applicants who belong to UR/BC/EBC/EWS category need to pay Rs 600 as the application fee. Candidates from the reserved category will have to pay Rs 150 as their application fee.

In order to apply for these posts, applicants must have attained a minimum age of 30 years as on 1 August, 2021. No upper-age limit is capped for these posts.

For further details on eligibility of the JPSC Assistant Professor posts, applicants can refer to the notice here.

The recruitment drive by Jharkhand Public Service Commission is being carried out to fill a total of 110 posts of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand.

