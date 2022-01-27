JPSC defers Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021; check official notice here

The commission will announce the revised schedule in due course of time, applicants are requested to check the official website frequently for any updates regarding the exam schedule

The Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 has been deferred by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). Applicants who had enrolled for the examination can visit the official website of JPSC - https://jpsc.gov.in to check the official notification.

The Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 was scheduled to be held from 28 to 30 January 2022.

The commission will announce the revised schedule in due course of time. Applicants are requested to check the official website frequently for any updates regarding the exam schedule.

According to Hindustan Times, the JPSC Combined Civil Services Main 2021 exam was deferred due to a petition in the Jharkhand High Court, which is seeking a revision of the Civil Services prelims exam 2021.

Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021: Here’s how to check the official notice

Visit the official website of the JPSC - https://jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021

The official notice about the Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the notice for future reference

Direct link to Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 postponement notification is here - https://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/Press_Release_01_21_dated_25_01_2022.pdf

It is to be noted that the Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will comprise of written and interview rounds. The exam will consist of six papers, according to Hindustan Times. The Commission will shortlist candidates for the interview round on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI in all subjects.

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission had released the hall ticket for the main examination on 18 January 2022. Applicants who had cleared the prelims examination were eligible to appear for the Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2021.

The prelims exam was conducted by the Commission on 19 September last year. The answer key of the same was released on 22 September.

With this recruitment drive, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission is planning to fulfil 252 vacancies for the various posts.

For more details and queries, applicants are advised to visit the official website of JPSC - https://jpsc.gov.in .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.