JPSC 2022: Recruitment to UMO/HMO posts begins; details at jpsc.gov.in

The eligibility criteria for both the above posts are 21 to 47 years as on 1 August, 2021

The online application process for recruitment to several positions of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Unani Medical Officer (UMO) under the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has begun. Candidates who are interested can apply for the registered vacancies by visiting the official website at jpsc.gov.in.

Applicants should note that the last date to apply is 24 March (Thursday) till 5 pm, while the deadline to pay the application fee is 25 March (Friday).

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 215 vacancies. Out of which, 137 openings are for Homeopathic Medical Officer posts and the remaining 78 positions are for Unani Medical Officer posts.

Here are few steps to apply for UMO/HMO posts:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says “Online Application” on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on Unani Medical Officer and Homeopathic Medical Officer posts as per your choice

Step 4: As a new page opens, candidates need to register and proceed with the online application process

Step 5: Then, pay the necessary fee and finally submit the application form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the application form for future use

Here is the direct link to HMO posts.

Here is a direct link to UMO posts.

The eligibility criteria for both the above posts are 21 to 47 years as on 1 August, 2021. The upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

UMO (Educational Qualification): Candidates should hold Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS) degree or its equivalent from any recognised university. They must have an internship certificate from a recognised hospital too.

HMO (Educational Qualification): Applicants must have a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery degree or its equivalent from any recognised college/university. They must hold an internship certificate from a recognised hospital.

For more details and information on both the posts, find the official notification below:

Official notice for HMO.

Official notice for UMO.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.