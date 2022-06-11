JP Nadda condemns arrest of BJP's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar

BJP national president JP Nadda said that the detention of Majumdar and then arrest 'without a reason' is extremely condemnable

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday condemned the arrest of the party's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, accusing the state government of suppressing the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner.

"On the one hand, the Bengal government boosts the morale of criminals and protects antisocial elements, on the other it suppresses the voice of those who fight for people in a democratic manner," Nadda said in a tweet.

The detention of Majumdar and then arrest "without a reason" is extremely condemnable, he said.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested on Saturday afternoon near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district, they said.

"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Prophet Muhammad remarks row: BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar arrested on way to violence-hit Howrah

Majumdar said the situation in West Bengal was fast-turning into that in Kashmir.

"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody.

He was released in the evening. Talking to media, he said: "The West Bengal government can't assure security to the people of the state. They are shutting down internet. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she used to control goons, now it seems like goons are controlling her. We'll go to see our (vandalised) party office after discussion with party."

Majumdar and his party members also met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and spoke with him regarding the violence that happened in the state.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.