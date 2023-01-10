Journalist discovers stone in Air India meal on New York-Delhi flight after 'pee gate' row

India

Tata-owned airline Air India has been going through a turbulent situation owing to several controversial occurrences. On 26 November last year, an unacceptable event transpired inside an Air India New York-Delhi flight as an inebriated passenger named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman. While the chapter has not been closed yet, questions were raised on the quality of food offered by the airline. A BBC journalist named Sarvapriya Sangwan found a small pebble in her meal while travelling on Air India flight 215. She brought the event to light with a post on Twitter and termed this kind of negligence “unacceptable.”


Sangwan immediately captured an image of the piece of stone she discovered in her food. As soon as she found the unexpected object, she raised her objection to one of the crew members Ms Jadon. She attached the photo to her post and vented out her frustration by noting, “You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food, Air India. This is what I received in my food served on flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms Jadon was informed.”

Soon after the post surfaced on the internet, Air India was quick to respond to it. In the reply, the aviation company pledged to discuss the matter with their respective catering team. “Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice,” they added further.


Social media users were left fumed at the irresponsible act. While some mentioned the safety concerns, others suggested the journalist lodge a legal complaint to the consumer forum. A number of people also dropped sarcastic comments referring to Air India-related previous controversies.

A person found no words except “horrific” to describe the occurrence and wrote, “Air India should take action to responsible authorities.”


A user quipped, “While Airindia was supposed to compete with the best in the airline industry, it is competing with Indian railways it seems.”


According to a person, it was not the first time that this sort of event happened. He revealed, “I had several quality issues with paid food served on Air India flights for which no solution was provided.”


An individual penned a long comment reminding the company of how “JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry as he built Air India into a globally respected brand before the Government took it over.” It further asked, “Now, that you’re back as owners, hitting new lows?”


Here are some other reactions:


Since being shared, Sangwan’s post has accumulated hundreds of likes on the microblogging site so far.

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 19:37:11 IST

