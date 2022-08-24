JoSAA counselling to start on 12 September; here's all you need to know

This year a total of 114 engineering institutes will participate in the JoSAA counselling programme that starts on 12 September 2022, a day after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2022 result

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for both JEE Mains 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022. The detailed timetable is available on the official website of JoSAA which is josaa.nic.in/. As per the schedule, the JoSAA counselling will start on 12 September at 10:00 am, the day after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2022 result. Aspirants who will successfully clear the JEE Mains and Advanced exams this year will get to choose their preferred institution based on their respective scores and ranks. The students need to register themselves online on the JoSAA portal and do the choice filling till 21 September up to 5:00 pm. The seat allocation will begin on 23 September and will continue for a total of six rounds, as per the schedule.

Click here to download the JoSAA counselling 2022 schedule

This year, a total of 114 engineering institutes will participate in the JoSAA counselling programme, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 33 GFTIs and IIEST Shibpur. Qualified candidates who will be allotted in any of the institutes will need to pay the admission fee in order to confirm their seats.

Required documents:

Class 12 mark sheet

Date of birth proof

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded at the time of registration)

Valid photo ID card

Registration Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 scorecard

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

Steps to follow while registering for JoSAA counselling 2022:

Visit the official JoSAA site- josaa.nic.in.

Look for the link for JoSAA counselling 2022.

Fill up the fields with the required details.

Complete the choice filling.

Review the choices, lock them and wait for the seat allocation list to get published.

For any further details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the JoSAA website regularly.

