JoSAA counselling to start on 12 September; here's all you need to know
This year a total of 114 engineering institutes will participate in the JoSAA counselling programme that starts on 12 September 2022, a day after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2022 result
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for both JEE Mains 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022. The detailed timetable is available on the official website of JoSAA which is josaa.nic.in/. As per the schedule, the JoSAA counselling will start on 12 September at 10:00 am, the day after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2022 result. Aspirants who will successfully clear the JEE Mains and Advanced exams this year will get to choose their preferred institution based on their respective scores and ranks. The students need to register themselves online on the JoSAA portal and do the choice filling till 21 September up to 5:00 pm. The seat allocation will begin on 23 September and will continue for a total of six rounds, as per the schedule.
Click here to download the JoSAA counselling 2022 schedule
This year, a total of 114 engineering institutes will participate in the JoSAA counselling programme, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 33 GFTIs and IIEST Shibpur. Qualified candidates who will be allotted in any of the institutes will need to pay the admission fee in order to confirm their seats.
Required documents:
Class 12 mark sheet
Date of birth proof
JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded at the time of registration)
Valid photo ID card
Registration Fee payment slip
JEE Main admit card 2022
JEE Main 2022 scorecard
Disability certificate (if any)
Caste certificate (if any)
Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).
Steps to follow while registering for JoSAA counselling 2022:
Visit the official JoSAA site- josaa.nic.in.
Look for the link for JoSAA counselling 2022.
Fill up the fields with the required details.
Complete the choice filling.
Review the choices, lock them and wait for the seat allocation list to get published.
For any further details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the JoSAA website regularly.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TNEA 2022: Rank list released at tneaonline.org, check steps to download
Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the State Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends registration deadline till 8 pm today
Earlier, the registration process was to end on 11 August, however, the deadline was extended for unspecified reasons. Those who want to apply should note that the Institute has strictly specified that 12 August will be the final end date for students to upload their documents and select their exam
UGC proposes merging NEET, JEE Main, and CUET, says chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
Kumar said as per the proposal, instead of appearing for the four subjects — mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology — in three entrance exams, students can take the exam once and be eligible for and explore different fields of study