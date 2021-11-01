The third and fourth seat allotment lists will be published on 6 and 10 November respectively, and the final list will be declared on 18 November

The seat allotment result for the second round of counselling for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 will be announced today, 1 November. Once released, the registered candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in/.

Steps to check round 2 seat allotment result of JoSAA 2021:

Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Round 2 counselling seat allotment result”

On the new page, enter login credentials. Within a few seconds, the result will appear on the screen

Check and download the round 2 seat allotment result of JoSAA 2021

Candidates who are shortlisted for the second round of counselling should report online for admission. The last date for reporting is 3 November, up to 5.00 pm. In order to secure a seat, students have to upload the required documents for verification and pay the counselling fee.

Once the seat allotment result is declared, candidates can either freeze or float their seats, based on their choices. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it, which means that they are securing a seat and will not participate in the further counselling rounds. Applicants who are not satisfied and wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose to float the allotted seat.

The last day to complete all steps of online reporting for Round 1 counselling was 31 October. The uploading of documents and payment of the seat acceptance fee should have been completed by 31 October. Failing which, there will be a cancellation of the allocated seat. A candidate will also be out of the JoSAA-2021 counselling process.

Students who wish to withdraw their admission and not participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling can do so by 5 November.

The next seat allotment list, the third one, will be published on 6 November. The fourth allotment list will be announced on 10 November whereas the final list will be declared on 18 November.