JoSAA 4th round seat allotment result 2020 for admission to IITs, NITs to be released today, check at josaa.nic.in

Students can withdraw from seat or exit from the seat allocation process between 31 October and 2 November

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) fourth round seat allotment result will be declared on Friday (30 October). Once released, students can check their names and roll number in the list by logging on to josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA 4th seat allotment result will be released at 5 pm. Students can withdraw from seat or exit from the seat allocation process between 31 October and 2 November. The remaining seats will be allocated to candidates in the fifth allotment result.

Students whose names appear in the list may accept the seat allotted by uploading all the relevant documents and paying fees between 30 October and 1 November. They can also respond to queries, if any, raised by authorities till 2 November up to 5 pm.

Steps to check and download JoSAA 4th seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Go to Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2020 official website - josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "View Seat Allotment Result - Round 4.”

Step 3: Key in your JEE (Main) 2020 application number, password, and security pin as displayed on the page.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: JoSAA round 4 allotment list 2020 will appear your screen. Check for your name, roll number.

Step 6: Save the allotment list and take a print.

This year there will be a total of six rounds of counselling instead of seven. The admission process will start on 9 November.

JoSAA, set up by the Ministry of Education, manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes.