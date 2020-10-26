JoSAA round 3 counselling result for admission in IITs, NITs to be released shortly; check josaa.nic.in

Set up by the Ministry of Education, JoSAA manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 110 institutes: 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) third round seat allotment result will be declared today (26 October) at josaa.nic.in.

Once released, candidates will have to log in to the website using their credentials to check their names in the list.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, JoSAA third round allotment list is expected to be released by 5 pm. Candidates whose name appear in the list will have to report online, pay the fee, upload document and submit their response by 28 October.

The last date to respond to query is 29 October up to 5 pm.

As per Indian Express, there will be a total of six rounds of counselling this year instead of seven. The admission process will commence on 9 November.

The first seat allotment result was released on 17 October, while the second list was announced on 22 October.

Steps to check JoSAA third allotment list 2020

Step 1: Log on to Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2020 official website: josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "View Seat Allotment Result - Round 3.”

Step 3: Provide your JEE (Main) 2020 application number, password, and security pin as shown on the screen.

Step 4: Tap on the Login button.

Step 5: JoSAA round 3 allotment list 2020 will appear on the page. Look for your name and save as well as take a print.

The result of fourth round of seat allotment will be released on 30 October, round fifth allotment result will be on 3 November and the sixth and last round of seat allotment will be declared on 7 November.

Set up by the Ministry of Education, JoSAA manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 110 institutes: 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes.