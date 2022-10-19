Kolkata: In a big jolt for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Home Ministry has order the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into violence in Mominpur and Ekbalpur areas of the state on 8 and 9 October. The agency Tuesday registered an FIR over the violence and is likely to start investigation into the clashes from today.

“We are going to seek the custody of those arrested by Kolkata Police. We may seek video footage of the CCTV from the area. Our officers may reach the spot tomorrow,” news agency PTI quoted an NIA official saying on Tuesday.

The officers may submit a copy of the complaint a Bankshall Court in Kolkata.

MHA approves NIA investigation in Mominpur violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its approval for the NIA investigation in incidents of violence in Mominpur and Ekbalpur areas in Kolkata after getting a report from the the West Bengal government.

Earlier, BJP member and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari had written to the Union Home Ministry demanding the deployment of the central paramilitary forces in the violence-hit parts of the state and sought a probe by NIA.

Mominpur violence

Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Mominpur area on 9 October as two communities clashed after religious flags put up for Milad un-Nabi were allegedly torn. Several vehicles were allegedly vandalised and people pelted stones.

The clashes started getting more violent with a large number of people surrounding the Ekbalpur Police Station. Security was heightened in the area. Several policemen were injured in the violence while Deputy Commissioner of Police Soumya Roy was hit by a crude bomb.

Section 144 was imposed for the next three days in pockets of Mominpur-Ekbalpur under Kolkata Police jurisdiction prohibiting gatherings of more than 5 people.

A copy of the five FIRs have already been handed over by the Kolkata Police to NIA. So far, 57 people have been arrested for their alleged connection with the violence.

Adhering to the order of the Calcutta High Court, the Kolkata police have already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the top cop of the city to investigate the case.

With inputs from agencies

