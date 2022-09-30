Jolt for Mamata Banerjee's relative as Calcutta High Court rejects case against ED

West Bengal Coal Scam Case: Menaka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has been handed a setback by the Calcutta High Court. on Friday, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the contempt case filed against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Calcutta High Court bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya observed that neither the Enforcement Directorate (ED) nor the Immigration Department have deliberately committed any act of contempt of court. As a result, Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law’s complaint was dismissed.

Incidentally, Menaka Gambhir had reached the Kolkata airport while going abroad for treatment when she was detained by officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and immigration department. At that time, allegations were made against the immigration department and ED officials for detaining her.

Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir approached the Calcutta High Court after the incident and filed a contempt case against the ED and the immigration department.

However, in the observation on Friday, the Calcutta High Curt Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya made it clear that if permission to go abroad is required, a separate case must be filed. Thus, a contempt of court case cannot be applied.

