Join us and ED, CBI cases will go away: Manish Sisodia alleges BJP made him an offer

Manish Sisodia had earlier claimed a lookout notice was issued against him in the Excise Policy Case being probed by the CBI

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP invited him to join their party, and said they will close all CBI, and ED cases against him.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, The CBI Sunday issued Look Out Circulars against eight private persons named in the FIR registered in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case, officials said.

They said no LoCs have been opened against four public servants named in the FIR, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three former excise department officials.

Officials said the CBI has not felt the need to issue LOCs against public servants so far because they cannot leave the country without intimating the government.

The agency has named a total of nine private individuals as accused in the FIR including businessmen Vijay Nair, a former CEO of entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder; Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits; Sameer Mahendru, MD of IndoSpirit, and Hyderabad-based Arun Ramchandra Pillai.

No LOC has been issued against Manoj Rai so far, they said.

Sisodia had earlier claimed a lookout notice was issued against him in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI and termed the move a "drama".

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.