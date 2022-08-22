Join us and ED, CBI cases will go away: Manish Sisodia alleges BJP made him an offer
Manish Sisodia had earlier claimed a lookout notice was issued against him in the Excise Policy Case being probed by the CBI
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Sisodia has alleged that the BJP invited him to join their party, and said they will close all CBI, and ED cases against him.
मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे
मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022
Meanwhile, The CBI Sunday issued Look Out Circulars against eight private persons named in the FIR registered in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case, officials said.
They said no LoCs have been opened against four public servants named in the FIR, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three former excise department officials.
Officials said the CBI has not felt the need to issue LOCs against public servants so far because they cannot leave the country without intimating the government.
The agency has named a total of nine private individuals as accused in the FIR including businessmen Vijay Nair, a former CEO of entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder; Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits; Sameer Mahendru, MD of IndoSpirit, and Hyderabad-based Arun Ramchandra Pillai.
No LOC has been issued against Manoj Rai so far, they said.
Sisodia had earlier claimed a lookout notice was issued against him in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI and termed the move a "drama".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Delhi liquor scam’: What are the charges against Manish Sisodia?
According to the report submitted to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena and CM of Delhi, Sisodia allegedly made changes to the excise policy without the approval of the LG, such as allowing a waiver of Rs. 144.36 crores on tendered licence fee on account of the COVID-19 pandemic
Stung by Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mondal cases, TMC comes in solidarity with AAP
The raids in Delhi were conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
Day after CBI raid, Manish Sisodia says 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be Modi vs Kejriwal fight
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22