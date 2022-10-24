John Shaw, former Biocon vice chairman and husband of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away at 73

New Delhi: Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband John Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources told PTI. He was 73.

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, sources told PTI. The exact reason behind his death is not known yet.

Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited.

He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom. He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group. The couple tied the knot in 1998, CNBCTV18 reported.

With inputs from PTI

