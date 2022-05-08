Jodhpur communal clash: Eight hour curfew relaxed today; more than five people not to assemble in public places

A total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with incidents of communal violence in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur ahead of Eid celebrations that left several people injured

Jodhpur: Eight hours of relaxation will be provided amid curfew on May 8 in Jodhpur, said the police on Saturday.

An order from Jodhpur police in Hindi read, “The relaxation will be provided from 9 am to 5 pm for 8 hours on May 8. At the public places, 5 or more than 5 people cannot assemble.”

Following incidents of violence in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, the curfew imposed in the city has been extended till May 8, said District Police Commissioner Rajkumar Chaudhary on Friday.

“The curfew imposed in Jodhpur Commissionerate area on May 3 has been extended till midnight of May 8. Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been excluded from the curfew,” read the order.

The order further said, “Students and teachers appearing for examinations have been exempted from the curfew.”

Also, personnel engaged in medical services, bank officials, Judicial officers and media personnel are exempted from the curfew.

As per the order, the newspaper hawkers will also be allowed to distribute the newspapers

“In other special circumstances, if necessary, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and the concerned Police Officer will be able to give permission to go out during the curfew,” the order added.

A total of 211 people have been arrested in connection with incidents of communal clashes in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur ahead of Eid celebrations that left several people injured while 19 cases have been registered, said police.

Of the 211, 191 have been arrested under section 151 of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather had said that the situation in Jodhpur is under control and ensured that steps are being taken to maintain law and order.

“Situation in Jodhpur is under control. Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace, law and order. A total of 211 persons have been arrested so far, and out of these 191 arrested were under section 151 and 20 persons in other cases,” the Rajasthan DGP said.

Tension gripped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

Following the incident, Jodhpur Police issued orders imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services to check the spread of rumours.

