New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that people should not just run after jobs as they account for only 10-30 per cent in any society and stressed the need for starting own businesses.

Speaking at the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat urged the people to start their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.

“Employment for people means just jobs and they run after them and that too government. If everybody starts running after jobs, how much jobs can be provided? In any society, there are maximum 10, 20, 30 per cent jobs in government and private sectors together. Everyone else has to do their business,” said the RSS chief.

रोज़गार मतलब नौकरी और नौकरी के पीछे ही भागेंगे और वह भी सराकरी। अगर ऐसे सब लोग दौड़ेंगे तो नौकरी कितनी दे सकते हैं? किसी भी समाज में सराकरी और प्राइवेट मिलाकर ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा 10, 20, 30 प्रतिशत नौकरी होती है। बाकी सब को अपना काम करना पड़ता है: RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत pic.twitter.com/pAlildZTTm — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2022

Bhagwat also emphasised on the use of mother tongue and said “English language is not important for building a career”.

“When expecting the government to institute the promotion of mother tongue, we should also consider whether we sign our names in our mother tongue or not? Whether the nameplates affixed on our residences are rendered in mother tongue or not? Whether household invitations bear the texts in the mother tongue or not?” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat raised concerns over India’s huge population and said emphasis on society’s participation in every sphere of our national life is not to relieve government of its responsibilities of governance, rather it is to emphasise societal partnership for national upliftment and pivot policy making in that direction.

“Our country has a huge population this is a reality. Nowadays there are two kinds of evaluation done on population. Populations require resources, if it keeps growing it becomes a big burden, perhaps an unbearable burden,” he said.

“Therefore, with the perspective of population control, plans are made. There is another dimension in which population is considered an asset. Focus is on appropriate training and maximum usage,” Bhagwat said.

“When we look at the world population one fact emerges. Only when we look at our country, thoughts may change,” he said.

Bhagwat said China has reversed its population control policy to population growth.

“Our national interest influences our thoughts on population matters. Today, we are the youngest country. After 50 years, today’s youth will be the future years’ senior citizens, to look after them what size should be our young population, this math we also have to do,” he said.

With efforts, the people make a country grand, they also carry on their family line and that of society, he said.

“To beget, preserve and protect a populace apart from being relevant for national identity and security is a subject that touches some other facets also,” Bhagwat said.

He said the number of children is linked with maternal health, education, financial status and individual’s wish. It is also dependent on what each family needs. Population impacts the environment also.

” In summation, the population policy has to be formulated considering all these factors mindfully. It should be applicable for all; public awareness campaigns will be required for creating a mindset of total observance of this policy. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results,” he said.

Bhagwat further said another question of great importance has arisen – that of population imbalance.

Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

“Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries,” he said.

“The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. There has to be a balance among the communities in this country,” he added.

“Seventy five years ago, we experienced this in our country. In the 21st century, three new countries that have come into existence, East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo they have been the results of population imbalance in certain territories of Indonesia, Sudan and Serbia,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

