JNVST 2022: NVS extends deadline for class 6 registration till 15 Dec

Candidates who are born before 1 May, 2009 and after 30 April, 2013 are eligible to apply for the class 6 admission test

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the deadline to register for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 Class 6 admission till 15 December. Candidates who want to apply for JNVST 2022 Class 6 admissions can apply till 15 December on the official website of NVS https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

How to register

Visit the official website



Click on the link that reads, JNVST 2022 Class 6 admission



Click on register for Class 6 admission JNVST



Fill the complete application form and check before submission



Submit the form and download the document



Direct link to apply is here - https://cbseitms.nic.in/

According to the official notice released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti the extension of last date for submission of the application form has been done due to administrative reasons. Earlier, the last date to apply for admission was 30 November. Candidates may apply free of cost on the official website.

JNVST 2022 is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022 and the exam will begin at 11.30 am. Results will be announced tentatively by June 2022.

Eligibility

Candidates who apply and appear for JNVST Class 6 admission should be currently studying in Class 5 in the academic session of 2021-22. Candidates must be studying in a government/government aided or other recognised school or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where they are seeking admission.

Candidates must note that those who have passed Class 5 in the previous academic session are not eligible to apply and cannot appear in the JNVST admission test.

Age

Candidates who are born before 1 May, 2009 and after 30 April, 2013 are eligible to apply for the class 6 admission test.

For more details on the JNVST 2022 test, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.