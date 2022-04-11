JNVST 2022: Admit card released for NVS Class 6 admissions; check steps to download here

The examination will be conducted at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned or at any other centre allotted by NVS on 30 April

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test to be held for admissions to Class 6. Candidates can download their admit card from the website - navodaya.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district or at any other centre allotted by NVS on 30 April.

For downloading the JNVST Class 6 admit card, students will be requiring their registration number and date of birth. The students must carry their JNVST admit card with them to the examination hall or else they would not be allowed to sit for the examination.

How to Download JNVST 2022 Admit Card?

To download the JNVST 2022 admit card for Class 6 aspirants, candidates need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNVST Class 6 2022 examination i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the portal, a pop-up window with the admit card download link will appear. Clink on the link that reads, “Please click here for downloading the Admit Card for Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2022 scheduled on 30th April 2022”.

Step 3: When you click on that, another official website cbseitmc.nic.in will open. Alternately, candidates can directly go to cbseitmc.nic.in to avoid the above steps.

Step 4: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads "Click Here to Download Admit Card" link in the ‘Candidate Corner’.

Step 5: A new page will open where the candidates will be required to login using their credentials, including their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Enter these credentials along with the security code displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Then click on ‘Sign In’ to access the JNVST 2022 Class 6 admit card. It should appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print your admit card as it will have to be carried along to the examination centre.

