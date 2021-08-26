The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 11 admission process by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has been extended till 31 August. Aspirants can go to the official website at nvsadmissionclasseleven.in to register themselves.

The earlier deadline for registration was 26 August, before being extended due to administrative reasons.

Check steps to register for Class 11 JNV admissions here:

Go to the official website - nvsadmissionclasseleven.in

• Click on the registration option and complete the process

• Fill in the required personal details

• Submit the documents required to complete the application process, including photograph, Class 10 results, and so on

• Take a printout of the confirmation for the future

Here’s the direct link: https://www.nvsadmissionclasseleven.in/nvs_11reg/homepage

Admission Process:

After selecting students for the JNV at the district level, a state-level merit list would be created. The selected candidates would be informed about the decision through SMS or Speed post. All shortlisted applicants would undergo a medical test. Any candidate with serious ailments or infectious diseases would not be admitted to the JNV.

https://www.nvsadmissionclasseleven.in/nvs_11reg/resources/Notification.pdf

Eligibility criteria:

The selections would be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in Class 10. He/She should be born between 1 June 2003 and 31 May 2007, including the two dates, to be eligible for admission. Applicants should have completed Class 10 from a recognised school in the state where the JNV is based. The school should be affiliated to either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state education boards, or any other recognized Board in the academic year 2020-21.

The JNVs were set up to provide modern, good-quality education, especially to children from rural areas. The schools provide facilities like boarding, books, uniforms, and lodging for free to the students. The schools impart education in regional languages till Class 8.

After that, English is the medium of instruction for Mathematics and Science. Hindi is used to impart knowledge in Social Sciences.