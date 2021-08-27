JNU Admissions 2021: NTA extends registration deadline to 31 Aug; check jnuexams.nta.ac.in for details

The JNUEE entrance exams will be held for various courses at UG, PG, and doctorate levels. The test will be conducted from 20 to 23 September. While the admit cards will be released on 8 September

The last date to apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now register for the test till 31 August at the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The registration process had commenced on 27 July. Earlier, the registration deadline was 27 August. But it has been extended to ensure larger participation of candidates in the test, as per the official notification.

The correction window will be open for candidates between 1 and 3 September.

Steps to register for JNUEE 2021:

- Go to the official website - https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

- Select the link that says JNUEE 2021 registration on the homepage

- A new page will appear. Complete the registration process using the needed details

- Login and proceed with the application for JNUEE 2021

- Upload the required documents and submit the registration fee

- Click on submit and save a copy of the completed form for the future

Direct link to register: jnuexams.nta.ac.in/jnueereg2021/regprocess.aspx

The JNUEE 2021 will be held for various courses at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate levels. The test will be conducted from 20 to 23 September. While the admit cards will be released on 8 September.

The test will be held online for a duration of three hours. The exam will be held in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses. With the exception of language courses, all papers would be in English. The paper pattern will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

A total of 3,016 seats are up for grabs at the premier educational institute, with 1,582 of them at the postgraduate level. 982 seats are available for undergraduate courses while 451 seats are available for PhD candidates.