Admit cards for the exam will be released by the National Testing Agency on 8 September

The last day for making corrections in the application for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 is today, 3 September. Candidates can check their forms and edit the same, if needed, till 11.50 pm on the official website of the JNUEE https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/.

Check steps to edit JNUEE 2021 application below:

- Go to the official website at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

- Click on the link for JNUEE 2021 correction window that is available on the homepage

- A new window will appear. Login using details like your application number and password

- Make the required corrections to your form and press submit

- Save a copy of the corrected form for future reference

- Here's the direct link for correction window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates to check their forms and “to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA”. It also advised the applicants to contact the NTA in case of any queries or clarifications. The NTA will release the admit cards on 8 September.

The JNUEE is organised by the NTA for admissions into various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes at the university. This year, the exam will be held from 20 to 23 September as a computer-based examination. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days.

The paper pattern will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions with English as the medium of answering the paper, except for language courses. There is no negative marking.

The registrations for JNUEE 2021 began on 27 July and went on till 31 August. The last date for registration was extended to 31 August by the NTA to ensure a larger participation of applicants in the process. A total of 3,016 seats are up for grabs across various courses at the esteemed university this year.