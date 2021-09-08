The National Testing Agency is set to conduct the JNUEE 2021 examination from 20 to 23 September

The admit cards for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 is scheduled to be released today, 8 September, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registered candidates can download their scores by visiting the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in, after the hall tickets are released.

As per the schedule, NTA is set to conduct the JNUEE 2021 examination from 20 to 23 September. This entrance examination is for admissions to several undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by JNU.

Once released, follow these simple steps to download JNUEE admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the admit card link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates can log in using their application number and password or date of birth to access the admit card

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the JNUEE admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same

Applicants should note that the JNUEE 2021 examination will be a three-hour test. The exam will be computer-based and have Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). The medium will be English only.

The entrance test will be organised in two sessions on the respective days. The first session will begin from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second session will commence from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Registrations for JNUEE-2021 lasted from 27 July to 31 August. The window for correction was open till 3 September where candidates could make amendments to their application forms.