JNU violence: Students from various colleges continue protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, condemn attack on varsity

Mumbai: More students from various colleges in Mumbai joined the protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday morning to condemn the violence at the

Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The students shouted slogans condemning the violence.

Earlier, as the protest began on Sunday midnight, a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different colleges in Mumbai, assembled on the pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.

Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #Maharashtra https://t.co/6uNb1f9iZR pic.twitter.com/6p2sikQLgl — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice", a student said. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

Follow LIVE updates on JNU violence here

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association over the issue of violence on the campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident.

