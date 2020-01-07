JNU Violence Updates: Deepika Padukone joins gathering at JNU's Sabarmati Hostel in solidarity with students

JNU Violence Latest Updates: Deepika Padukone on Tuesday was present at JNU to express solidarity with students and faculty after the 5 January violence, NDTV reported.
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday led the JNU alumni protest outside the campus and slammed the VC for the inaction against the perpetrators of the violence on students on 5 January.
Theatre activist Shamsul Islam was also quoted by The Indian Express as questioning the Delhi Police over the obstruction to the alumni march from entering the campus. "Where were your barricades when goondas entered the campus?" he asked.
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its rival National Students' Union of India clashed on Tuesday during a protest against the JNU violence, leaving over 10 people injured.
The incident took place during the protest organised by NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, outside the office of the RSS-affiliated ABVP in the city's Paldi area. The police later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, PTI reported an official as saying.
The vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University finally gave a press statement almost two days after violence was unleashed in the varsity campus. However, the bulk of his statement was dedicated to informing students that hostel registration process under the contentious revised rules is underway.
The four-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Congress following the violence reported at JNU on Sunday, will meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm. The committee is also likely to start meeting students and those impacted by the incident.
Pinky Chaudhary, belonging to the Hindu Raksha Dal, told ANI that the right-wing outfit was behind the attack in JNU and that the masked attackers were the organisation's workers. "JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities and we can't tolerate this," he said. Government sources told PTI that the police is looking into the Hindu Raksha Dal's claims.
People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said. Meanwhile, protesters claimed they were held at Azad Maidan and were only allowed to leave after declaring that no protests will be held at Gateway of India.
After a night-long peaceful protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, protesters were forcefully moved from the area by the Mumbai Police. News reports said that the police had denied permission to continue protest at the historic site.
A day after mayhem broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, a political blame game ensued between the BJP and Opposition as large-scale protests against the incident were seen in parts of the country, including Mumbai and Chandigarh.
The Delhi Police, which was accused of not doing enough to stop the violence, on Monday claimed it acted professionally and brought the situation under control. It further said the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has found vital clues and is working on it. Thus far, no arrests have been made.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The HRD Ministry, on its part, met officials from the JNU administration and took stock of the situation on the campus but the vice-chancellor skipped the meeting.
"A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events," Kumar told PTI. The clamour for Kumar's resignation grew louder with the students' union and the JNU Teachers Association accusing him of behaving like a "mobster" and of "perpetrating violence".
Uneasy calm at ground zero
There was an uneasy calm on the JNU campus, where there was a massive deployment of security personnel and authorities only allowed in students with valid ID cards. However, these measures did not assuage the concerns of students over their safety.
Shreya Ghosh, a resident of Shipra Hostel, asked how goons entered the campus with rods and sticks and said, "The attack could not have happened without the connivance of the administration and police." She claimed that she had to hide in Sabaramati Hostel after the masked men chased her and others.
Akarsh Ranjan from Periyar hostel said students were threatened into staying into their rooms. According to other residents of Periyar hostel, a group of masked people entered around 4.30 pm and banged on doors, forcing many students to flee from back door exits.
Some mediapersons tweeted videos of ABVP members, allegedly responsible for the violence against JNU students on Sunday night, also gathered at the varsity's main gate as people protested the incident in Delhi and across the country.
Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus, but every iron rod used against students will be answered to by debate and discussion and the university's culture will never be eroded.
Ghosh, who was earlier admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor, alleging he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors. She claimed that the university security staff colluded with vandals during the attack and added that some "RSS-affiliated professors" had been promoting violence for the past four or five days.
Ghosh, who was discharged on Monday, attended a press conference convened by the students' union amid cries of 'Lal Salaam' and 'Red Salute'. "It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking," she told reporters. Firstpost reported that it appears, as per several accounts of students on campus, that the attack was coordinated on WhatsApp groups, many of them tied to the ABVP.
Political war of words
Possibly the most striking condemnation of the violence at the university came from the BJP's former ally Shiv Sena. The party's president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray likened the incident to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Calling it an act of cowardice, he asked why the attackers wore masks. He demanded an investigation to find out who these masked attackers were.
Asserting that such incidents will not be tolerated in Maharashtra, he said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country. "We all need to come together and instill confidence in them," Thackeray said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed the attack on students and teachers at JNU as a "fascist surgical strike" by the BJP, evoking sharp reactions from the saffron party, which said she should stop shedding "crocodile tears". Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said she had begun her political career as a student leader but never before witnessed such "brazen attack" on educational institutes.
"Whatever is happening across the country is very disturbing... I, too, was involved in student politics at one point in time, but never have I witnessed this sort of an attack on students and educational institutions."
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, urging the Central and Delhi governments to stop indulging in blame game over the incident, sought strict action against perpetrators of violence irrespective of their party links. Singh sought the action saying the spate of violence in various university campuses recently has marred India's image internationally and has caused "irrevocable damage" to the country's education system.
"The Centre and Delhi government should stop blame games over the attack on JNU students and ensure urgent restoration of law and order in the premier university of the country," he said in a statement.
Protests across country
At Mumbai's Gateway of India, a protest began on Sunday midnight, when a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students.
Hundreds, including students, women and senior citizens demanded action and called for Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation.
Nadeem Ghauri, a teacher from Mahim, said, "We will sit till our colleagues are here. People from different castes and religions are present here, most of them are students, many protesters are from out of Mumbai."
Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad briefly joined the protest. "When people fear intellect, there is anarchy," the NCP minister told reporters. A poster with the message "Free Kashmir" was carried by one of the protesters at the site.
Meanwhile, the ABVP also held a protest a short distance away — at Hutatma Chowk — against the violence, which it blamed on Left-affiliated student bodies.
At the Panjab University in Chandigarh, some students shouted slogans during a seminar to protest the violence at JNU. The students shouted slogans when Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar — 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus.
Protesters, including female students, were taken out of the seminar hall by the security personnel.
In Ahmedabad, over 100 college students, activists and citizens held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to denounce the violence on the JNU campus in New Delhi.
Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, Cept University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 20:57:54 IST
Deepika Padukone joins gathering at JNU
Deepika Padukone on Tuesday was present at JNU to express solidarity with students and faculty after the 5 January violence, NDTV reported.
FIR filed against woman holding 'Free Kashmir' placard
Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Mehak Mirza Prabhu, the woman who was seen holding a poster with slogan, 'Free Kashmir' on it, at Gateway of India on Monday, during a protest against the JNU violence, ANI reported.
Students hold candle march in Bengaluru
Students on Tuesday held a candlelight march in Bengaluru to protest against the violence against JNU students on 5 January.
Delhi Police asks people to provide pictures, footage related to JNU violence
Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a public appeal seeking pictures, footage or any information related to about Sunday's violence in JNU campus that left 34 people injured even as forensic teams looked for evidence.
Supreme Court Bar Association condemns JNU violence
The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the violence that was unleased against JNU students on 5 January and the lack of police action against the perpetrators.
"The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association further called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the Rule of Law prevailed," the statement said.
Jadavpur University students hold protest in Kolkata
Students of the Jadavpur University held a protest in Kolkata against the violence in JNU. Tuesday's protest comes a day after students allegedly clashed with local police during a solidarity march.
We informed police when we say possibility of aggressive behaviour: JNU VC
JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday was further quoted by reports as saying that the administration had informed the police in the evening on 5 January when they saw the "possibility of aggressive behaviour among students". On 5 January, masked people entered the campus and beat up students inside.
Amid calls for his resignation due to "inaction" during the violence, Kumar said, "When there is a law and order situation, we don't rush to police immediately; we see if varsity security can handle it. We informed police on Sunday when we saw the possibility of aggressive behaviour among students."
Jamia VC handled situation better than JNU VC, says HRD ministry
After the JNU VC Jagadesh Mamidala skipped the HRD ministry's meeting convened to look into the matter of the 5 January violence against students inside the campus, the ministry reportedly noted that the Jamia Milia Islamia VC, Najma Akhtar, had handled the incident of violence that had broken out in the campus on 15 December better than Mamidala did.
A report by India Today said, "Interestingly, the ministry observed that Jamia Millia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar handled the incident of violence inside the campus far better than the JNU administration."
Ramdas Athawale reiterates demand for arrest of perpetrators of JNU violence
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that those who had indulged in the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University should be identified at the earliest and arrested. Talking to the media, Athawale, the president of RPI(A), an ally of the BJP, said the fact-finding team of the Delhi Police, which has been asked to probe into the incident, should complete its job as soon as possible so that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to book.
Sitaram Yechury joins protest outside JNU
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday led the JNU alumni protest outside the campus and slammed the VC for the inaction against the perpetrators of the violence on students on 5 January.
Theatre activist Shamsul Islam was also quoted by The Indian Express as questioning the Delhi Police over the obstruction to the alumni march from entering the campus. "Where were your barricades when goondas entered the campus?" he asked.
Umar Khalid slams JNU VC for 'sermonising' on JNU violence
Former JNU leader Umar Khalid criticised the varisty vice chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar for his statements on Tuesday regarding the 5 January violence against students, allegedly by members of the ABVP.
Demanding Kumar's resignation from the post, Khalid said, "JNU VC is sermonising via press conference that students should forget the past and make a fresh beginning. This man hasn't even met the injured students and has instead filed cases against them."
JNU teachers, students protest outside university
In addition to the protest march that has been organised by the JNU alumni, the current students and professors of the varsity also held a protest outside the university on Tuesday afternoon.
JNU alumni march stopped from entering university
The march undertaken by the JNU almuni in protest against the violence that the students were subjected to on 5 January has been stopped in front of the north gate of the campus, sources said. The Delhi Police has disallowed the march from entering the university.
Have spoken to students, probe underway: Delhi Police
Delhi Police joint Commissioner Shalini Singh on Tuesday said that the personnel had "visited all the spots" of significance for the investigation into the violence against JNU students in the evening on 5 January.
She was quoted by News18 as saying, "We have visited all the spots and interacted with students in JNU. Currently the investigation is in its initial stage. Students have put their confidence in us and given us few inputs."
Left organisations protest against JNU violence in Kerala
In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, people from various Left organisations on Tuesday held protests against the violence against students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University.
ABVP, NSUI clash in Ahmedabad, 10 injured
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its rival National Students' Union of India clashed on Tuesday during a protest against the JNU violence, leaving over 10 people injured.
The incident took place during the protest organised by NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, outside the office of the RSS-affiliated ABVP in the city's Paldi area. The police later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, PTI reported an official as saying.
In a video shared by ABP News, Nikhil Savani, a member of the NSUI is seen being beaten up in the clash while the local police tried to control the crowd.
JNU alumni to protest against Sunday's violence
JNU alumni has given a call of protest against the attack on JNU teachers and students by a masked mob, which students allege were affiliated to ABVP and RSS. They are marching from old campus and will assemble at North Gate. JNUSU appeals students community to assemble at North gate at 3 pm, today (7 January 2020).
Civil society members like Nobel Lautreate Bezwada Wilson, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, Congress' Sharmishtha Mukherjee, Kanhaiya Kumar and Yogendra Yadav will be in attendance.
Several teams of Forensic Science Laboratory at JNU to collect evidence
Lets make a fresh start: VC Jagadesh Kumar after JNU violence
JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Let us put all the past behind and make a new start. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is secure place and I have urged all students to come back to campus."
Kumar's statement comes amid an outcry for his registration as students say the VC didn't take appropriate action to protect the students and faculty while an armed mob continued its rampage for three hours.
Kumar’s tenure has been a controversial one — right from the 2016 sedition row, to the November incident where HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ got stuck for a few hours during the JNU convocation, to the ongoing row over increased hostel fees.
VC Jagadesh Kumar says vandals will be punished, urges students to help restore normalcy
The vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University finally gave a press statement almost two days after violence was unleashed in the varsity campus. However, the bulk of his statement was dedicated to informing students that hostel registration process under the contentious revised rules is underway. He expressed hope that students will put the violence behind them and will try to make a fresh start. He also promised strict action against those found guilty.
NESO condemns JNU violence, appeals to Amit Shah to arrest those responsible
North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday termed the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as "barbaric" and alleged that the central government has failed to protect the innocent students of the premier institute. Advisor, NESO Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must take immediate steps to book those involved in the violence at JNU on Sunday.
National award winning lyricist, singer, actor Swanand Kirkire condemns JNU violence
Taking to Twitter, National Award Winner singer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire condemned the violence agaisnt students of JNU. Tweeting in Hindi, Kirkire said, "If you are so full of hatred that you can break someone's head, and are looking for excuses to justify such an act, just because he or she does not think like you, then I will pray that good sense prevails over you."
Masked men involved in JNU attack will be exposed soon: Javadekar
Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint
Police to use video footage, face-recognition for probe
Mumbai Police says protesters detained at Azad Maidan may be booked under Section 68, 69 of Bombay Police Act
Mumbai Mirror reported that the cops have told some of those detained at Azad Maidan that they may be booked under Section 68, 69 of Bombay Police Act, which for disobeying reasonable directions of the police. The police say that this will not go on their records as a criminal case.
Two FIRs lodged for vandalism at JNU server room
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on 5 January, they said.
Girl who held 'free Kashmir' placard clarifies stand, slams BJP for deflecting focus from real issues
The girl whose free Kashmir poster is turning into a controversy amid protests against JNU violence, Tuesday said that her understanding was that the protests were an assertion against government's attempts to undermine Constitutional rights of citizen, and the extent of crackdown in Kashmir is a violation of rights of citizens of a free country.
She also spoke against politicians for trying to derail the conversation around the protest.
Reports say Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility of attack on JNU
Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on 5 January.
In another video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities" were being carried out there.
Congress fact-finding committee to meet Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm
The four-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Congress following the violence reported at JNU on Sunday, will meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm. The committee is also likely to start meeting students and those impacted by the incident.
The committee is expected to submit its report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi within a week. Among the members of the committee are All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.
Sena slams Shah Modi for unforeseen brutality
Against the backdrop of attack on JNU students, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such "brutal politics" was never seen before in the country. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' further alleged that the BJP wanted to see "Hindu-Muslim riots" over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that did not happen. Since the BJP has been cornered over the issue of CAA, several things are happening out of "revenge", it said.
Mumbai protesters claim they are detained at Azad Maidan
Protesters, who were earlier re-located from Azad Maidan to Gateway of India, have said that they are being held at Azad Maidan. They say that the police is not allowing anyone to leave, unless they produce a declaration that they will not assemble at the Gateway of India for any protest.
Delhi Police books JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on 4 January. The complaint was filed by JNU administration and an FIR was registered on 5 January.
It is noteworthy here that the police is yet to take action against perpetrators of violence in the JNU campus on Sunday night, in which Ghosh also sustained injuries.
Mumbai DCP says protesters moved from Gateway to avoid causing inconvinience to citizens
Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said, that protesters were evicted from Gateway of India because roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. "We had appealed to protesters many times,have now relocated them to Azad Maidan," he told ANI.
ABVP leader Anima Sonkar says students were 'asked' to be armed with acid, rods
Anima Sonkar, ABVP Delhi joint secretary made a startling revelation on national television on Monday, Speaking to Times Now, the ABVP leader sought to 'explain' the visuals showing armed people linked to the ABVP outside and around the JNU campus. However, in her attempt to rebut those charges, Anima ended up saying that the members of ABVP were "asked" on several Whatsapp groups to arm themselves and step out, but all in self defence.
"So much panic was being created, so many threat calls were being made that all the students were asked to step out in groups.. step out while you have rods, bars, whatever you get handy. Pepper spray. Somebody has acid. In self defence," Anima told the news channel.
She also said that that the members being referred to during the discussion were indeed from ABVP. "Yes, I am not disowning these are our activists," she said.
When asked about who asked the students to arm themselves on those groups, she was seen evading a response and later altered her statement to say she did not "identify the picture" of the two people holding rods, but merely confirmed that the two names being taken during discussion were ABVP members.
Police refuses to allow protesters to leave Azad Maidan
Protesters told Firstpost that police detained people at Azad Maidan and was shooting videos of them, taking down names, and identifying protesters. They said that the police personnel were not allowing even a single person to leave the Azad Maidan, in the fear that they will mobilise a protest again at Gateway of India.
First person account of protesters at Gateway of India contradicts police claim of no detention
Describing the early morning crackdown of Mumbai Police against the protesters, one of the people rallying there told Firstpost how the cops forcefully evicted all those protesting at the Gateway of India. The protester also revealed that after moving the protesters to Azad Maidan, the police surrounded the ground and prevented anyone from moving out of the field.
He said, "We were singing songs, raising slogans and protesting in a peaceful way. But police started putting us in buses and taking us away. I was trying to shoot the whole thing on my mobile, which is when they told me to move away. I protested saying I am within my rights to stand alone at a public place, but the policeman rudely told me that I will have to move because he is telling me to."
"Now they have detained us here and it is all because they are scared that we will go back and continue our protests at the Gateway," the protester added.
Mumbai Police 're-locates' protesters from Gateway of India
After a night-long peaceful protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, protesters were forcefully moved from the area by the Mumbai Police. News reports said that the police had denied permission to continue protest at the historic site. The police had urged protesters to move the demonstration to Azad Maidan instead, but the protesters refused to relent, after which hundreds of people were rounded up and put into buses.
