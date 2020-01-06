JNU violence LIVE updates: JNUTA writes to President for 3rd time demanding V-C's removal, says impartial probe impossible under Jagadesh Kumar

JNU violence Latest updates: Writing to President Ram Nath Kovind for the third time, JNU Teachers’ Association highlighting the crisis at the university and demanding Vice Chancellor Mamadala Jagadesh Kumar’s removal. The letter alleged that the university administration and attackers acted in collusion, which is also the reason behind no action by the security or police for a long time since the commencement of the attacks.

Home Minister Amit Shah requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call JNU representatives and hold talks, sources told PTI. The sources added that Baijal was apprised of the situation within the campus and police will talk to the students and begin collecting evidence.

Following the violence at JNU, polices forced were put on alert and additional security forces were deployed at campuses across Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh Muslim University.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the violence at JNU. Speaking on the same lines as Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who blamed the Left for defaming the varsity, Javadekar said that Congress, Communists, AAP and some other elements want to create an "environment of violence in universities across the country". National Students' Union of India (NSUI) to protest against violence at JNU at Arts Faculty, North Campus in Delhi University at 2 pm.

Ramavtar Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel in JNU tendered his resignation on moral grounds. His resignation said that "we tried but could not provide security to hostel".

Congress leader Kapil Sibal demanded answers to many questions pertaining to the violence at JNU, including the silence of the Home Minister and Vice Chancellor and how masked people were allowed to enter the campus.

JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar added that the origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and “obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students”. He appealed for peace and added that winter semester registration will be conducted.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association will address a press conference at 2 pm on Monday. Additionally, the JNU Students' Union will also address the media at 3 pm at the Sabaramati T-Point within the varsity campus.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials told PTI on Monday. The case has been registered under section of rioting and damage to property.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, and 33 others who were injured in the violence at the university, were discharged from the AIIMS on Monday.

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was seen leaving the campus after a violence broke out on Sunday evening.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed shock over the violence. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he said, "Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery." Meanwhile, students from various colleges in Mumbai joined the protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday morning to condemn the violence at JNU.

Condemning the violence at the JNU campus on Sunday night, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the attack on students and faculty of JNU an "appalling display of intolerance running amok".

Jamia Coordination Committee demanded that the goons who unleashed terror in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be identified and a First Information Report (FIR) be initiated immediately against them.

The Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for a meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that multiple complaints in connection with Sunday's violence were received and a FIR will be registered soon.

Delhi Traffic Police ordered shut road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj traffic movement. People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Students from different colleges gathered outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice,” a student said. Meanwhile, students of Film and Television Institute of India gathered against the attacks within the JNU campus too.

JNU, in a statement released late Sunday night, said, "Violators of university rules who are trying to disrupt peaceful academic atmosphere of campus will not be spared."

"I appeal to all students to maintain dignity of university and peace on campus." HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told PTI.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising has asked the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the situation to protect the life and liberty of the students and teachers.

Home minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner, and has inquired about the situation in JNU.

Assistant professor Mohinder Singh tells Firstpost, "I was having tea at Sabarmati dhaba and saw lots of students and teachers running towards the dhaba. They were being attacked by a mob, most of whose faces were covered, they had weapons in their hands, lathis and were also attacking students and teachers with stones. I also ran away and students ran towards the hostel."

The Hindu reports Baba Gang Nath Marg, the road leading to JNU main entrance gate, is blocked by Delhi Police. “We have not been called inside the campus. But police are deployed outside. We will take the action after getting complaint,” says a senior officer who is present at the JNU main gate.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity,a JNU student confirmed other student's account and told Firstpost, "Since morning, students have been boycotting the registration process. The ABVP, colluding with the administration, entered hostels, including girls hostels, and destroyed property, They were carrying bottles of acid, stones, axes and daggers. A mob of around 100 to 200 people attacked each and every hostel, beat students mercilessly and even attacked teachers and vandalised cars."

Former Congress leader and Union minister P Chidambaram tweeted and said, "If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief."

On Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was brutally attacked on campus after a clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.

According to sources who wished to be unnamed, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

A JNU student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Police are deployed on campus. There are RSS men and ABVP members. They've called some outsiders. They had their faces covered and lathis. They barged in and attacked male and female students. The situation is grim and scary. Ghosh was taken to hospital."

With inputs from PTI

