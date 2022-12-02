New Delhi: The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has taken serious note of the defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in the School of International Studies (SIS), JNU.

The Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit’s statement, which came on Thursday, was in reaction to an incident of vandalism where the walls of the SIS, JNU were defaced with “anti-brahmin” slogans.

“The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” read the notice from the Registrar JNU.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest.

“JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus,” as per the notice issued by the Registrar.

Several buildings on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans, photos of which were shared on social media.

Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

Some of the slogans on the wall are “Brahmins Leave The Campus”, “There Will Be Blood”, “Brahmin Bharat Chhodo” and “Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.” RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the left of the vandalisation.

With inputs from agencies

